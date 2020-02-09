Oscars 2020: Best and worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hollywood’s biggest nights for fashion — the Oscars — did not disappoint.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, and stars hit the red carpet with some of the season’s trendiest looks.

The Oscars tend to bring out bling, glam and bowties, but this year we saw the industry’s biggest stars taking risks with colour and silhouette.

The red carpet kicked off with a Kobe Bryant tribute by Spike Lee, who traded in trend for a Lakers-inspired purple-and-yellow suit affixed with Bryant’s number 24.

Below are some of our favourite and least favourite looks.

Best Dressed

Mindy Kaling

Sandra Oh

Regina King

Chrissy Metz

Kelly Ripa

Greta Gerwig

Tony Hale

Catriona Balfe

Anthony Ramos

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

Janelle Monae

Worst Dressed

Laura Dern

Rebel Wilson

Idina Menzel

Sigourney Weaver

America Ferrera

Billie Eilish

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Olivia Colman

