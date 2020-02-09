Oscars 2020: Best and worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

One of Hollywood’s biggest nights for fashion — the Oscars — did not disappoint.
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, and stars hit the red carpet with some of the season’s trendiest looks.
The Oscars tend to bring out bling, glam and bowties, but this year we saw the industry’s biggest stars taking risks with colour and silhouette.
The red carpet kicked off with a Kobe Bryant tribute by Spike Lee, who traded in trend for a Lakers-inspired purple-and-yellow suit affixed with Bryant’s number 24.
Below are some of our favourite and least favourite looks.
Best Dressed
Mindy Kaling
Sandra Oh
Regina King
Chrissy Metz
Kelly Ripa
Greta Gerwig
Tony Hale
Catriona Balfe
Anthony Ramos
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
Janelle Monae
Worst Dressed
Laura Dern
Rebel Wilson
Idina Menzel
Sigourney Weaver
America Ferrera
Billie Eilish
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Olivia Colman
