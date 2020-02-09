2020 Oscars winners: The complete list of this year’s Academy Awards victors

The biggest awards show of the year, the Oscars, honours the best movies of 2019.
Among this year’s Academy Award nominees are some familiar names: Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates — it almost makes you wonder what decade we’re in.
Of course, there are some standouts that a mainstream audience may not have heard of before: Bon Joon-Ho and his stellar thriller Parasite, which could potentially be the dark horse of the night, or Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, another wonderful movie that didn’t necessarily bring in big audiences.
After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will get underway Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The red carpet is being rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual in a bid to freshen up a ceremony and potentially boost ratings.
The weather provided some early drama on the carpet, with workers scrambling to keep rain from leaking onto camera crews covering the ceremony.
Fittingly for a fast race, a movie about a mad dash has risen to the top of the heap. After winning nearly every major precursor award, Sam Mendes’ 1917 is the favourite for best picture, but many believe Parasite has a chance at an upset.
While the majority of the big acting categories are on lock, it wouldn’t be an Oscars ceremony without a few surprises.
Find the complete list of 2020 Oscars nominees below. (The list will be updated with winners as the ceremony goes on.)
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Directing
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once
Parasite
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Sound Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
—
— With files from The Associated Press
