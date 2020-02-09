2020 Oscars winners: The complete list of this year’s Academy Awards victors

Send this page to someone via email

The biggest awards show of the year, the Oscars, honours the best movies of 2019.

Among this year’s Academy Award nominees are some familiar names: Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates — it almost makes you wonder what decade we’re in.

Of course, there are some standouts that a mainstream audience may not have heard of before: Bon Joon-Ho and his stellar thriller Parasite, which could potentially be the dark horse of the night, or Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, another wonderful movie that didn’t necessarily bring in big audiences.

After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will get underway Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The red carpet is being rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual in a bid to freshen up a ceremony and potentially boost ratings.

The weather provided some early drama on the carpet, with workers scrambling to keep rain from leaking onto camera crews covering the ceremony.

Fittingly for a fast race, a movie about a mad dash has risen to the top of the heap. After winning nearly every major precursor award, Sam Mendes’ 1917 is the favourite for best picture, but many believe Parasite has a chance at an upset.

While the majority of the big acting categories are on lock, it wouldn’t be an Oscars ceremony without a few surprises.

Find the complete list of 2020 Oscars nominees below. (The list will be updated with winners as the ceremony goes on.)

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Directing

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once

Parasite

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

