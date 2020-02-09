Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with custom suit at 2020 Oscars

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Spike Lee honoured NBA legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a custom purple and yellow suit at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The filmmaker, along with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday in Hollywood paying tribute to the basketball star who passed away on Jan. 26.

Tonya Lewis Lee and filmmaker Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 09, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Story continues below advertisement

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

READ MORE: A look back at the 2020 Oscar nominees

Purple and yellow are the colours for Bryant’s NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers and Lee even had the number 24 (Bryant’s retiring number) stitched on the back.

The filmmaker paired his custom tux with purple sunglasses and a purple hat. He also wore orange sneakers on the red carpet.



Credit: Getty Images

On Instagram, Lee posted, “Da Lee’s Are In Da House,” along with three purple hearts.

As a life-long basketball fan, Lee also directed a documentary about Bryant called Kobe: Doin’ Work in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2020 Oscars winners: The complete list of this year’s Academy Award victors

Since his death, Lee has shared multiple posts on his personal Instagram page for the former Laker, including poetry, photos of newspaper covers and even old footage of interviews he directed.

READ MORE: Those Oscars red carpet gowns are expensive — but do celebrities pay for them?