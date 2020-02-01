A look-back at the 2020 Oscar nominees

It’s amazing how much can change over the years.
The top actors that have been nominated for prestigious awards this year include Tom Hanks, Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Renee Zellweger, among others.
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Pryce, Antonio Banderas and Florence Pugh received their first-ever Oscar nominations this year.
With the 92nd Academy Awards taking place on Sunday, Feb. 9 — the earliest the awards show has ever aired — here is a look at this year’s nominees, and how they have changed.
Best Actress
The British actor and singer Cynthia Erivo first attended the Academy Awards in February 2017 and this year she is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet. She is also nominated for Best Original Song for Stand Up from Harriet‘s soundtrack.
Scarlett Johansson scored her first and second ever Oscar nominations this year for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Not many actors have received two nominations in acting categories in the same year. The last actor that was nominated for two Oscars in the same year was Cate Blanchett for Best Actress for Elizabeth: The Golden Age and Best Supporting Actress for I’m Not There. Jamie Foxx also scored his first and second ever Oscar nominations in the same year for Best Actor for Ray and Best Supporting Actor for Collateral.
Saoirse Ronan is nominated this year for Best Actress for her role in Little Women. She was previously nominated for Best Actress in 2018 for Lady Bird and 2016 for Brooklyn but did not win. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 for her role in Atonement.
Charlize Theron is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell this year. She won Best Actress in 2004 for Monster and was nominated for the same award in 2006 for North Country.
Renee Zellweger is nominated for Best Actress this year for her role in Judy. She was nominated for Best Actress in 2002 for Bridget Jone’s Diary and in 2003 for Chicago. Zellweger won Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain.
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas is nominated for Best Actor this year for Pain and Glory. This is his first ever nomination for an Oscar.
Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1994 for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape but did not win. He was also nominated for Best Actor in 2005 for The Aviator, in 2007 for Blood Diamond and in 2014 for The Wolf of Wall Street. He was also nominated for Best Picture for The Wolf of Wall Street in 2014 but didn’t win. He won Best Actor in 2016 for The Revenant.
Adam Driver is nominated for Best Actor this year for his role in Marriage Story. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2019 for BlacKkKlansman.
Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor for Joker. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2001 for Gladiator. He was also nominated for Best Actor in 2006 for Walk the Line and in 2013 for The Master.
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce is nominated for his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Two Popes.
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her role in Richard Jewell. She won Best Actress in 1991 for her role in Misery. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for Primary Colors and 2003 for About Schmidt.
Laura Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story this year. She was nominated for Best Actress in 1992 for Rambling Rose and Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for Wild.
Scarlett Johansson
As mentioned above, Scarlett Johansson is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit at this year’s Academy Awards.
Florence Pugh is nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women. This is the 24-year-old’s first ever Oscar nomination.
Margot Robbie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell this year. She was nominated in 2018 for Best Actress for her role in I, Tonya.
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He received his first ever Oscar nomination in 1989 for Best Actor for Big. He won Best Actor in 1994 for Philadelphia and in 1995 for Forrest Gump. Hanks was nominated for Best Actor in 1999 for Saving Private Ryan and 2001 for Cast Away but did not won either awards.
Anthony Hopkins is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards for his role in Two Popes. He won Best Actor in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs. He was nominated for Best Actor in 1994 for The Remains of the Day and 1996 for Nixon. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Amistad, losing to Robin Williams for Good Will Hunting.
Al Pacino is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Irishman. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1973 for Best Supporting Actor for The Godfather. He was nominated for Best Actor in 1974 for Serpico, in 1975 for The Godfather Part II, in 1976 for Dog Day Afternoon and in 1980 for …And Justice for All. Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1991 for Dick Tracy and in 1993 for Glengarry Glen Ross. He won Best Actor in 1993 for his role in Scent of a Woman.
Joe Pesci is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Irishman at this year’s Academy Awards. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1981 for Raging Bull. He won Best Supporting Actor in 1991 for Goodfellas.
Brad Pitt is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1996 for Best Supporting Actor for 12 Monkeys. Pitt was nominated for Best Actor in 2009 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and in 2012 for Moneyball. He was nominated for Best Picture in 2012 for Moneyball and won in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave. In 2016, The Big Short was nominated for Best Picture.
—
The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Feb. 9, with the red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
