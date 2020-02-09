Menu

Lifestyle

Keanu Reeves brings his mom to the 2020 Oscars red carpet

By Arti Patel Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 8:21 pm
All eyes were on Keanu Reeves and his date on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The John Wick 3 star hit the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday with his mother Patricia Taylor by his side.

Donning a black suit and black bow tie, the 55-year-old looked dapper with his mother on his arm.


Patricia Taylor (L) and Keanu Reeves attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 09, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor wore an equally dapper all-white suit with a long button-down blazer and gold heels.

The 76-year-old is a costume designer.

Besides John Wick 3, he also had a voice role in Toy Story 4 in 2019. (This year, fans can look forward to John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4.)

The actor made headlines last fall when he stepped out with his “age-appropriate” girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Fans called him everything from “brave” to a “hero” for walking red carpets with the 46-year-old.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
