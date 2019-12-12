‘The Matrix 4’ shares the same release date as ‘John Wick 4’

Send this page to someone via email

Thought Keanu Reeves‘ career peaked in 2019? Think again.

Sure, he starred in Toy Story 4 as “Canada’s greatest stuntman” (Duke Caboom), and yes, he became the “internet’s boyfriend,” but did we see him reprise the role of Neo again? No.

Well, in 2021 we will, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that by announcing the release date of the long-awaited fourth installment of the Matrix franchise.

The best part, perhaps? It happens to be on the exact same day — May 21, 2021 — that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released, another film starring the beloved action hero.

This means that on the same weekend, Reeves, 55, will go up against himself at the box office with two of his biggest roles to date.

Though it’s likely that weekend will turn out to be a real nail-biter for production companies Warner Bros. (The Matrix) and Lionsgate (John Wick), it’s probable that Reeves will be celebrating two blockbuster hits.

Earlier this year, viewers were treated to the latest John Wick film, Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and it was received with much success; however, fans of the Wachowskis’ The Matrix haven’t seen a film since 2003, and for that reason, could fill out more theatres.

Though director Lilly Wachowski will not be involved in the fourth Matrix, Lana Wachowski was recently announced to be returning as the upcoming project’s director, writer and producer. The two created the original trilogy together in 1999.

Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, who will return as Trinity.

So far, 2021 seems like it might be a promising year for Reeves, but first, he’s got to go on another “excellent adventure” with Alex Winter in the third and highly anticipated Bill & Ted film, called Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The sci-fi comedy is currently scheduled for an Aug. 21, 2020 release across North America.

