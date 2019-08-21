New ‘Matrix’ film in the works with Keanu Reeves, Lana Wachowski

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in a new film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with Lilly Wachowski.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said Tuesday that a fourth Matrix is in the works.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves gives Louisiana fans a most excellent surprise

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Lana Wachowski said in a statement that the ideas of The Matrix are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves entertains stranded passengers after emergency landing

Variety reports that the role of Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne, “may be recast for a younger take.”

The outlet also reports that production will begin at the top of 2020.

Plot details are currently unknown for the fourth instalment of the Matrix.

Many fans of the film took to Twitter to discuss the news.

I can't believe I'm about to go through this whirlwind again. Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 pic.twitter.com/baFlGXPimf — Sucré (@d_odaf3) August 21, 2019

Matrix 4 will confirm @JohnWickMovie was all a simulation :P pic.twitter.com/y7pIGWkX6u — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 21, 2019

I am so there for a new Matrix film from Lana Wachowski. I’ve always respected how the Wachowskis make exactly what they want to, despite the pressure to conform. pic.twitter.com/5AXFSxOmfP — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) August 20, 2019

LEGENDS ARE BACK GET READY TO RE-ENTER MATRIX pic.twitter.com/RwMpXm1bdD — casbutt (@vadersanakin) August 21, 2019

Another Matrix is in the works!#ilovekeanureeves — Summer (@summer_of_love4) August 21, 2019

IM SO EXCITED FOR THE MATRIX 4 AAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/J0nSoF1Dg0 — 𝙠𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙭 (@KEVINL0MAX) August 21, 2019

This is what Matrix 4 is gonna look like pic.twitter.com/WAp0drUG7F — Mister No Life (@MrNoLife6) August 21, 2019

Breaking now !

Matrix 4 is in works with keanu reeves ! pic.twitter.com/jvjnQerWEA — हर्stud (@stud78842600) August 21, 2019

My cousin is such a big fan of The Matrix that he is named 'Neo' in my Contacts. Today is his birthday. #TheMatrix4 pic.twitter.com/QliZJ7jYYh — Jordan Biserkov (@JBiserkov) August 21, 2019

The sound of millions of nerds getting that notification that the Matrix 4 is going to happen #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/z6SJlAJ8QM — Daniel Cuthbert (@dcuthbert) August 21, 2019

READ MORE: Fans praise Keanu Reeves for how he takes photos with women

The first Matrix film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

—With files from the Associated Press