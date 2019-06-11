Fans praise Keanu Reeves for how he takes photos with women

Keanu Reeves is being praised by fans online for how he poses with women.

On Saturday, Twitter user @KemziLinzi pointed out the John Wick star is often photographed not directly touching the women he poses with both on and off the red carpet — his hands often hover.

The tweet, which went viral over the weekend, shows Reeves posing with different women with the exact same hand position, including singer Dolly Parton.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

“I don’t think embracing someone asking to take a picture with you is disrespectful, in theory. But choosing to still respect their personal space is smart because it is thoughtful,” one user wrote.

“That’s how I’m reading it to [sic] — respecting their personal space. I don’t think he’s reacting to the #MeToo movement. That’s just how he is,” another user added.

“It’s not about not taking chances, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades,” another fan added.

Other photos of Reeves on the red carpet show him locking elbows instead of touching a woman’s back.

Other Twitter users added that his hand placement is not unusual for Koreans. Called “manner hands” or “hover hands,” one user noted, this type of gesture is a sign of respect.

Others, however, linked Reeves’ hovering hand to the #MeToo movement (some believe this link is going too far), adding Reeves may be doing this on purpose. Of course, Reeves himself has not openly spoken up about why he poses with women this way.

Writer Igor Ogorodnev recently wrote Reeves’ actions could be part of a bigger movement of how celebrities interact with one another.

“Regardless of your take, one thing is indisputable: what was once a simple social ritual, performed in the vast majority of cases without any ulterior motive (or even much thought), has now evolved into another social minefield to be negotiated self-consciously,” he wrote for RT.com.

“As long as there exists the climate of constant public suspicion, not just this but hundreds of other routine interactions that were once considered friendliness or play or flirtation. Of course, some sober examination of existing social practices is necessary — non-consensual shoulder rubs in the office were never appropriate, even when they were accepted,” he continued.

