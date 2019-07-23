Keanu Reeves gives Louisiana fans a most excellent surprise

Keanu Reeves took time out from filming to surprise a family in Louisiana who created a sign to catch the actor’s attention.

The Toy Story 4 actor, who is currently filming the third instalment in the Bill & Ted franchise, stopped to visit the family in Slidell, La. in a “breathtaking” act of kindness.

Slidell resident Stacey Hunt heard that Reeves was filming up the street from her house.

She told CNN that her 16-year-old son, Ethan, suggested the family make a sign to welcome him to the neighbourhood.

The family created a sign that read, “You’re breathtaking,” which is a reference to the 54-year-old actor’s appearance at the E3 gaming conference in June — which went viral— where he told everyone in attendance that they were “breathtaking.”

Hunt said that “a few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he [Reeves] was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!.”

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon wrote on Twitter that Reeves jumped out of the car after seeing the sign so we could write a message to the people who created it.

Hunt said she approached Reeves in disbelief and he asked her if he could sign the poster her family made.

“Stacey, you’re breathtaking!” Reeves wrote on the sign.

Reeves posed for a photo with the family and spoke to them for a few minutes about his new movie and The Matrix.

Hunt said that Reeves also put the sign back in the ground, shook the family’s hands and drove off.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has been praised for interacting with his fans.

In March, Reeves made a flight’s emergency landing a little more joyful than the usual frustration of having to change travel plans.

Reeves was on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Burbank, Calif., which had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif., a couple of hours from their destination.

The John Wick star was a passenger on the flight when it was cut short due to a mechanical issue.

He was stranded with the other passengers at the airport in Bakersfield and they all took a van together.

A fan took a video of Reeves advising the stranded passengers to take the minibus with him and “hit the road” instead of waiting for their luggage.

“The people that unload the bags won’t be here for three hours. The vans will be here in an hour so if you want to hit the road and deal with your bags later or deal with customer service and get it delivered maybe,” the Hard Ball actor said.

Later in the same video, a fan shows Reeves reading details about Bakersfield to the rest of the passengers in the van. He also used his phone and YouTube to play everyone a selection of music that was native to Bakersfield.

