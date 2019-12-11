Quentin Tarantino: ‘Kill Bill 3’ is ‘definitely in the cards’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 15 years since fans last saw Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo, best known as “the Bride,” in Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), and now the film’s eccentric and world-renowned director Quentin Tarantino has teased that fans may see the beloved character again in the future.

Talking with entertainment broadcaster Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, Tarantino, 56, said a third installment of Kill Bill is “definitely in the cards.”

After being asked by Cohen whether or not the action-packed film series would return, Tarantino revealed that he had sat down for dinner with Thurman, 49, at a “really cool Japanese restaurant” over the weekend, to ultimately “conquer the concept of what has happened to the Bride” since the events of Vol. 2.

“I do have an idea of what I would do,” said the director. “Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard.”

In the franchise, Kiddo is last seen leaving Bill’s house, after killing the character portrayed by David Carradine. She meets her daughter B.B. after four years and takes her.

Though Tarantino didn’t share any details on a potential plotline, he claimed to have “an idea that could be interesting.”

He said the film’s release would be “at least three years from now or something like that,” adding that he’s been focusing on a stage play that he has just finished writing, as well as a five-episode TV series.

Tarantino has claimed a number of times that he would direct only 10 theatrical movies before throwing in the towel on feature-length projects. Earlier this year, he released his ninth, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Whether it will be the heavily rumoured Star Trek reboot or a third Kill Bill film, Tarantino’s 10th and purportedly final Hollywood film has been long speculated.

In an interview with GQ, he spoke of his film industry “retirement” plans, saying he sees himself “writing film books and starting to write theatre.”

“I’ll still be creative,” he added. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Tarantino is best known for directing a number of cult classics, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003) and Django Unchained (2012).

Kill Bill: Volume 3 is currently unconfirmed.

