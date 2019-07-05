Quentin Tarantino hints ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ film will be his last

Quentin Tarantino, in the past, has claimed a number of times that he will direct 10 movies before throwing in the towel.

However, during a recent interview with GQ Australia, the 56-year-old director has hinted otherwise, claiming he’s “come to the end of the road,” in terms of “theatrical movies.”

Tarantino is best known for directing a number of cult classics, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003) and Django Unchained (2012) among many others. His upcoming ninth and highly anticipated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is set to hit big screens across the world at the end of the month.

In response to Tarantino’s claims, lead actor of the upcoming flick, Brad Pitt, told GQ: “I don’t think he’s bluffing at all. I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game.”

“He has other plans [though], added the 55-year-old star, “and we’re not going to have to say goodbye for a long time.”

Tarantino later confirmed Pitt’s claims in the interview, saying: “I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre. So I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

While the director seems committed to retiring from Hollywood, many fans have now been left wondering if previous rumours of an R-rated Star Trek at his helm will ever come to fruition. Back in May, however, he revealed to GQ that a script has been written and suggested that he may revisit the project in the future.

Of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood however, Tarantino said, “If it’s really well received, maybe I won’t go to 10. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

Global News has reached out to a representative of Tarantino for comment.

Back in 2014, in an interview with Deadline, Tarantino talked about going out of the business still strong. “I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he admitted.

With so many box office hits, he’s set the bar high, so he continued to make it clear that he never wants to disappoint his fans.

“I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more [too],” he added, “I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie.

“I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after [The Hateful Eight]. It’s not etched in stone,” he concluded, “but that is the plan.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as movie star Rick Dalton and Pitt as his stunt double, Cliff Booth. Dalton and Booth live next door to Sharon Tate (portrayed by Margot Robbie), the pregnant actress killed in the Charles Manson murders.

It also features Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on July 26.

Ultimately, it’s a movie about making movies, and could be the perfect premise to end the experienced director’s film career. Watch the first official trailer in the video at the top of this article. — With files from Katie Scott adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

