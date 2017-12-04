Quentin Tarantino, J.J. Abrams pair up for ‘Star Trek’ pitch

LOS ANGELES – Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new Star Trek movie at Paramount.

Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a writers’ room for the next installment in the series.

If the script is approved by both parties, Tarantino would consider directing with Abrams serving as producer.

The pitch is still in the early days of development, but the franchise is a high priority for Paramount. Abrams directed two movies in the series before moving over to direct Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Disney. Tarantino is openly a huge fan of the series, and has consistently referenced “Star Trek” in his films throughout the years.

The most recent film in the franchise, “Star Trek Beyond,” was helmed by Justin Lin and underwhelmed at the box office. Tarantino is currently in pre-production on his ninth movie, an untitled project centered on the Manson Family murders, which Sony recently acquired. Abrams is currently in pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Paramount had no comment. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.