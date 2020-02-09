Menu

Lifestyle

Natalie Portman wears names of snubbed woman directors on Oscars 2020 red carpet

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 8:13 pm
Updated February 9, 2020 8:18 pm
Oscars 2020: How do the Academy Awards work?
WATCH: The Academy Awards are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in Hollywood, celebrating the highest honours in filmmaking. But how exactly does the process of winning an Oscar work?

Natalie Portman wore an outfit with a message on the Oscars red carpet.

The star looked striking in black-and-gold, but even more jaw-dropping was the subtle detail along the edge of her Dior cape.

Amy Kaufman, a Los Angeles Times journalist, shared a video of Portman explaining the significance of her cape to Twitter.

Photo: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

The cape featured the names of woman directors not nominated at this year’s Academy Awards, including Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” she can be seen saying in the video.

The awards show has continuously been criticized for under-nominating women and people of colour.

For yet another year, the directing category failed to include any women.

Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho are all nominated in the category for the films The Irishman, Joker, 1917, One Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Parasite, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Portman has been a long-standing proponent for including more women in Academy categories.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actor was a presenter for the directing category and introduced them as “the all-male nominees,” pointing out the fact that no women were nominated.

At the same awards show, most attendees wore black in solidarity with the #MeToo movement that sought justice against accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

