Montrealers brave frigid weather to advocate for winter cycling

Montreal cyclists advocated for more cycling in winter during the fourth annual Course de Vélo sur Glace held at Parc Maisonneuve Saturday.

The event was organized by Honesca, the Association for Active Mobility of Ville-Marie, Association for Rosemont’s active mobility-La Petite-Patrie and Coalition Vélo Montréal Bike Coalition.

The event included a winter bike forum, which gave speakers the chance to discuss cycling in winter, as well as the Honesca race (a bicycle race on ice), a fat bike race, a family bike ride, conferences on winter biking, mechanical workshops, ice and trail tests and a limbo competition.

Mathieu Ducom is the founder of La Course de Vélo, an event that was meant to get people outside and enjoy cycling in the winter.

“This year we have 200 people here on the inscription and 80 people on the races, and it’s getting better and better,” said Ducom. “We have people on wheelchairs coming, they have a special race and everything is free.”

Cycling activist Jeffery Bush was among those encouraging more Montrealers to cycle in winter.

“We are trying to encourage people to ride their bikes year-round, this is sort of (a) way for people to see that’s possible,” Bush said.

For cycling activist Trevor Browne, the event is a way to meet friends.

“It’s just a way to … have some fun, get outside and have a little exercise and enjoy the weather,” said Browne.

“That’s how you deal with winter is you get outside and have some fun and I’m a huge cyclist so it combines all my loves of community and biking.”