Montreal to implement safety measures on de Maisonneuve bike path

The City of Montreal is putting up $300,000 to make the bike path along busy de Maisonneuve Boulevard safer for cyclists.

The safety measures include adding more written signs, distinctive traffic lights for cyclists at 11 intersections and painted arrows on the pavement.

“When Montrealers use their bikes or walk, I want them to feel safe,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.

The city says more than 1,000 cyclists use the Claire-Morissette bike path, which runs along de Maisonneuve Boulevard between Atwater and McGill College streets, during peak hours.

There were 166 collisions involving a car and a pedestrian or cyclist in the area from 2012 to 2016, according to the city.

The Plante administration says the active transit users most at risk along the busy path are those heading west in the same direction as drivers. The danger is when motorists turn left from de Maisonneuve and cross the bike path to access another street.

Distinctive traffic lights for cyclists will be installed to help prevent collisions in those blind spots for drivers.

The new measures are part of the Vision Zero plan, which aims to improve safety on city streets.

