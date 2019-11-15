Montreal’s 2019 BIXI season ends on a high note with record-breaking year

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s BIXI season officially came to an end on Friday, capping off a record-breaking year.

The bike-sharing group says over 320,000 individual users logged over 10 million kilometres of travel.

The 5.8 million trips made by BIXI riders shows an eight per cent increase over last year.

The non-profit was started in 2014 by the City of Montreal to help with its bike-sharing program and has been growing ever since.

In the last five years, BIXI Montreal has seen an 80 per cent increase in ridership and 309 per cent growth in sales.

“We’re constantly striving to be the most accessible, innovative, vital urban mobility actor and to offer the best client experience,” said BIXI Montreal board chair Marie Elaine Farley in a written statement..

Among this year’s new innovations was the launch of a fleet of electric bikes.

The distinctive blue e-bikes were immensely popular, according to BIXI Montreal, outpacing the regular fleet on the average number of daily uses.

Armed with that knowledge, the organization promises to add more e-bikes next year.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city was proud to work with BIXI , noting the importance of active tranportation in fighting climate change.

“To fight against climate change, we must change how we get around,” she said.

“Active transportation, like public transportation, is one of our core priorities.”