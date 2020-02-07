Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Green Day releases new album, ‘Father of All Motherf–kers’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 12:57 pm
Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Four years after the politically charged and critically acclaimed Revolution Radio (2016), Green Day has just released its 13th studio album.

It’s called Father of All Motherf–kers and is the band’s shortest effort to date — five minutes shy of their 1990 debut album 39/Smooth.

The 26-minute, 16-second record features 10 original tracks, including its two lead singles, Father of All… and Oh Yeah!, as well as the NHL’s latest Wednesday Night Hockey anthem, Fire, Ready, Aim.

To celebrate Father of All Motherf–kers’ release, Green Day has chosen Meet Me On the Roof, the contagiously dancey, hand-clapping rock track, as its third single.

The Basket Case rockers also released a lighthearted love story of a music video for the song, which stars Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) as a middle-school student who attempts to win the heart of his crush.

Story continues below advertisement

In the endearing short, Matarazzo invites his love interest to a Green Day concert on the roof of the school, where he showcases his newly acquired motorcycle-riding skills to impress her.

READ MORE: ‘Birds of Prey’ reviews — What the critics are saying

Over the years, Green Day has been notorious for experimenting with their sound. From the punk rock roots of Dookie (1994) or Insomniac (1995) to the heavily structured and operatic elements of their 2004 smash-hit concept album American Idiot (2004), fans have been no stranger to change.

Though Father of All Motherf–ckers utilizes different components from the band’s history, like the audio/production values of 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown and the simplistic lyricism contained within their 2012 album trilogy, the album is still something completely different from the East Bay-based trio.

The genres explored in this album range from not only blues-rock to soul and Motown, but glam rock, too — all things never before heard in a Green Day release.

The musical variety in Father of All Motherf–ckers suggests you can never really know what to expect from Green Day’s sound.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the hand-clapping interludes spread throughout, there are even a handful of Joan Jett-reminiscent tracks — one of which, Oh Yeah!, samples the Bad Reputation singer.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey arrives in epic fashion, rails against Trump in ‘Late Show’ debut

For the most part, many of Green Day’s fans came out of the nearly 27-minute listening experience surprised.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Father of All Motherf–kers is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Green Day is frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool.

READ MORE: Lamb of God announces first album in 5 years, releases ‘Checkmate’ single

On the album’s heavily criticized, Microsoft Paint-esque artwork, Armstrong, 47, wrote, “Nothing says f–k you like a unicorn,” in September.

Furthermore, he revealed that with the record, the trio wanted to “cut through the bulls–t.”

“That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake,” tweeted the When I Come Around singer. “Frauds I tell ya! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these motherf–kers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a s–t.”

Story continues below advertisement
(L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.
(L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. AP Photo/Vincent Jannink

In support of Father of All Motherf–kers, Green Day will hit the road this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for an extensive world tour, Hella Mega Tour.

As well as the U.K., Europe and Australia, it’s scheduled to hit 20 cities across the continent next summer — including Toronto on Aug. 24 at the Rogers Centre.

READ MORE: Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy announce Hella Mega Tour, new albums

Additional details can be found through the official Hella Mega Tour website.

Hella Mega Tour 2020 North American dates

July 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
July 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 5 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
Aug. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park
Aug. 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 13 – Chicago Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 24 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Green Daybillie joe armstrongFather of All...Green Day new albumtre coolHella Mega tourmike dirntFather of All Motherf--ckersGaten MatarazzoMeet Me On the Roof
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.