Green Day releases new album, ‘Father of All Motherf–kers’

Four years after the politically charged and critically acclaimed Revolution Radio (2016), Green Day has just released its 13th studio album.

It’s called Father of All Motherf–kers and is the band’s shortest effort to date — five minutes shy of their 1990 debut album 39/Smooth.

The 26-minute, 16-second record features 10 original tracks, including its two lead singles, Father of All… and Oh Yeah!, as well as the NHL’s latest Wednesday Night Hockey anthem, Fire, Ready, Aim.

To celebrate Father of All Motherf–kers’ release, Green Day has chosen Meet Me On the Roof, the contagiously dancey, hand-clapping rock track, as its third single.

The Basket Case rockers also released a lighthearted love story of a music video for the song, which stars Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) as a middle-school student who attempts to win the heart of his crush.

In the endearing short, Matarazzo invites his love interest to a Green Day concert on the roof of the school, where he showcases his newly acquired motorcycle-riding skills to impress her.

Over the years, Green Day has been notorious for experimenting with their sound. From the punk rock roots of Dookie (1994) or Insomniac (1995) to the heavily structured and operatic elements of their 2004 smash-hit concept album American Idiot (2004), fans have been no stranger to change.

Though Father of All Motherf–ckers utilizes different components from the band’s history, like the audio/production values of 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown and the simplistic lyricism contained within their 2012 album trilogy, the album is still something completely different from the East Bay-based trio.

The genres explored in this album range from not only blues-rock to soul and Motown, but glam rock, too — all things never before heard in a Green Day release.

The musical variety in Father of All Motherf–ckers suggests you can never really know what to expect from Green Day’s sound.

Among the hand-clapping interludes spread throughout, there are even a handful of Joan Jett-reminiscent tracks — one of which, Oh Yeah!, samples the Bad Reputation singer.

For the most part, many of Green Day’s fans came out of the nearly 27-minute listening experience surprised.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

New Green Day album was pretty interesting. I went in not being sure what to expect but surprisingly I really liked it for the most part. Only a few areas that I wasn’t crazy about but overall very solid listen. pic.twitter.com/oziaVVQpjZ — Justin Harris 🐺🔥 (@JustinHarris2K) February 7, 2020

Green Day's new album is weird and different. But by now they've experimented with a different sound so often, it's becoming the norm I guess 👏 — Clockwork Raptor (@ClockworkRaptor) February 7, 2020

I listened to the new Green Day album leak. I really enjoy it, it’s different but still somehow familiar. It sounds like Foxboro Hot Tubs or even the trilogy, especially Dos, but with like an aspect of Kerplunk. It’s like they made a lo-fi indie punk record. It’s catchy as hell! pic.twitter.com/2t9HBkGtVD — ✘ Dylan ✘ (@dylan_b_dog) February 3, 2020

That new @GreenDay album has a different sound and I like it! #FatherOfAll — Miroe (@MiruMiroe) February 7, 2020

After I heard some of the singles for this album I had no hope for it but I’m pleasantly surprised #GreenDay pic.twitter.com/Q4i5QIR65a — Lucas DeBella (@LucasDeBella1) February 7, 2020

Father of All Motherf–kers is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Green Day is frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool.

On the album’s heavily criticized, Microsoft Paint-esque artwork, Armstrong, 47, wrote, “Nothing says f–k you like a unicorn,” in September.

Furthermore, he revealed that with the record, the trio wanted to “cut through the bulls–t.”

“That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake,” tweeted the When I Come Around singer. “Frauds I tell ya! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these motherf–kers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a s–t.”

(L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. AP Photo/Vincent Jannink

In support of Father of All Motherf–kers, Green Day will hit the road this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for an extensive world tour, Hella Mega Tour.

As well as the U.K., Europe and Australia, it’s scheduled to hit 20 cities across the continent next summer — including Toronto on Aug. 24 at the Rogers Centre.

Additional details can be found through the official Hella Mega Tour website.

