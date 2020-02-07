Green Day releases new album, ‘Father of All Motherf–kers’

Four years after the politically charged and critically acclaimed Revolution Radio (2016), Green Day has just released its 13th studio album.
It’s called Father of All Motherf–kers and is the band’s shortest effort to date — five minutes shy of their 1990 debut album 39/Smooth.
The 26-minute, 16-second record features 10 original tracks, including its two lead singles, Father of All… and Oh Yeah!, as well as the NHL’s latest Wednesday Night Hockey anthem, Fire, Ready, Aim.
To celebrate Father of All Motherf–kers’ release, Green Day has chosen Meet Me On the Roof, the contagiously dancey, hand-clapping rock track, as its third single.
The Basket Case rockers also released a lighthearted love story of a music video for the song, which stars Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) as a middle-school student who attempts to win the heart of his crush.
In the endearing short, Matarazzo invites his love interest to a Green Day concert on the roof of the school, where he showcases his newly acquired motorcycle-riding skills to impress her.
Over the years, Green Day has been notorious for experimenting with their sound. From the punk rock roots of Dookie (1994) or Insomniac (1995) to the heavily structured and operatic elements of their 2004 smash-hit concept album American Idiot (2004), fans have been no stranger to change.
Though Father of All Motherf–ckers utilizes different components from the band’s history, like the audio/production values of 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown and the simplistic lyricism contained within their 2012 album trilogy, the album is still something completely different from the East Bay-based trio.
The genres explored in this album range from not only blues-rock to soul and Motown, but glam rock, too — all things never before heard in a Green Day release.
The musical variety in Father of All Motherf–ckers suggests you can never really know what to expect from Green Day’s sound.
Among the hand-clapping interludes spread throughout, there are even a handful of Joan Jett-reminiscent tracks — one of which, Oh Yeah!, samples the Bad Reputation singer.
For the most part, many of Green Day’s fans came out of the nearly 27-minute listening experience surprised.
Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:
Father of All Motherf–kers is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Green Day is frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool.
On the album’s heavily criticized, Microsoft Paint-esque artwork, Armstrong, 47, wrote, “Nothing says f–k you like a unicorn,” in September.
Furthermore, he revealed that with the record, the trio wanted to “cut through the bulls–t.”
“That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake,” tweeted the When I Come Around singer. “Frauds I tell ya! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these motherf–kers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a s–t.”
In support of Father of All Motherf–kers, Green Day will hit the road this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for an extensive world tour, Hella Mega Tour.
As well as the U.K., Europe and Australia, it’s scheduled to hit 20 cities across the continent next summer — including Toronto on Aug. 24 at the Rogers Centre.
Additional details can be found through the official Hella Mega Tour website.
Hella Mega Tour 2020 North American dates
July 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
July 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 5 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
Aug. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park
Aug. 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 13 – Chicago Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 24 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
