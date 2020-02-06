Lamb of God announces first album in 5 years, releases ‘Checkmate’ single

For the first time in nearly five years, Virginia-based metal outfit Lamb of God is set to release a brand-new album.
After being teased a few days beforehand, news of the self-titled record was announced on Thursday morning along with a new single, Checkmate.
The album will serve as Lamb of God’s eighth studio effort overall and its first since 2015’s critically acclaimed VII: Sturm und Drang.
Lamb of God is currently slated for worldwide release on May 8.
As well as Checkmate, the pummeling four-minute, 20-second long track, Lamb of God will feature nine original songs from the band’s latest lineup.
Following his departure from the band in mid-2019, drummer Chris Adler was replaced with Art Cruz — as per the former sticksman’s recommendation.
Adler, 47, founded Lamb of God in 1994 under the name Burn the Priest, and was also briefly the drummer for Megadeth. As of this writing, Adler’s younger brother and former bandmate, Willie, is still a member of Lamb of God.
Though fans have seen Cruz, 31, in action on the road with Lamb of God, the album, spanning 44 minutes, will be the first real taste of his drumming capabilities.
As well as Cruz, Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed will appear on Lamb of God as well as Testament frontman Chuck Billy, who has contributed vocals on a track called Routes.
While Lamb of God has no yet revealed their upcoming North American concerts, they are set to make an announcement about a full tour “at a later date.”
First, though, the Randy Blythe-fronted band is first scheduled to kick off a full European/U.K. tour in March.
Those interested in pre-ordering Lamb of God, the album, can do so through the band’s official webstore. All purchases will come with first access to tickets for the upcoming tour.
Checkmate is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Full Lamb of God tracklist:
1. Memento Mori
2. Checkmate
3. Gears
4. Reality Bath
5. New Colossal Hate
6. Resurrection Man
7. Poison Dream (ft. Jamey Jasta)
8. Routes (ft. Chuck Billy)
9. Bloodshot Eyes
10. On The Hook
