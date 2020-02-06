Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lamb of God announces first album in 5 years, releases ‘Checkmate’ single

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 4:34 pm
Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs in concert at ACL Live on Feb. 8, 2016 in Austin, Tex.
Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs in concert at ACL Live on Feb. 8, 2016 in Austin, Tex. Rick Kern/WireImage

For the first time in nearly five years, Virginia-based metal outfit Lamb of God is set to release a brand-new album.

After being teased a few days beforehand, news of the self-titled record was announced on Thursday morning along with a new single, Checkmate.

The album will serve as Lamb of God’s eighth studio effort overall and its first since 2015’s critically acclaimed VII: Sturm und Drang. 

Lamb of God is currently slated for worldwide release on May 8.

As well as Checkmate, the pummeling four-minute, 20-second long track, Lamb of God will feature nine original songs from the band’s latest lineup.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Jim Carrey arrives in epic fashion, rails against Trump in ‘Late Show’ debut

Following his departure from the band in mid-2019, drummer Chris Adler was replaced with Art Cruz — as per the former sticksman’s recommendation.

Adler, 47, founded Lamb of God in 1994 under the name Burn the Priest, and was also briefly the drummer for Megadeth. As of this writing, Adler’s younger brother and former bandmate, Willie, is still a member of Lamb of God.

Randy Blythe and Mark Morton of Lamb of God performs onstage at WaMu Theater on May 31, 2016 in Seattle, Wash.
Randy Blythe and Mark Morton of Lamb of God performs onstage at WaMu Theater on May 31, 2016 in Seattle, Wash. Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Though fans have seen Cruz, 31, in action on the road with Lamb of God, the album, spanning 44 minutes, will be the first real taste of his drumming capabilities.

As well as Cruz, Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed will appear on Lamb of God as well as Testament frontman Chuck Billy, who has contributed vocals on a track called Routes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Slipknot plots North American ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ tour, 3 Canadian dates

While Lamb of God has no yet revealed their upcoming North American concerts, they are set to make an announcement about a full tour “at a later date.”

First, though, the Randy Blythe-fronted band is first scheduled to kick off a full European/U.K. tour in March.

Those interested in pre-ordering Lamb of God, the album, can do so through the band’s official webstore. All purchases will come with first access to tickets for the upcoming tour.

Checkmate is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Full Lamb of God tracklist:

1. Memento Mori
2. Checkmate
3. Gears
4. Reality Bath
5. New Colossal Hate
6. Resurrection Man
7. Poison Dream (ft. Jamey Jasta)
8. Routes (ft. Chuck Billy)
9. Bloodshot Eyes
10. On The Hook 

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Rammstein announces first-ever North American stadium tour
Rammstein announces first-ever North American stadium tour
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John CampbellArt CruzCheckmateChris AdlerLamb of GodLamb of God 2020Lamb of God albumLamb of God CheckmateLamb of God comebackLamb of God new albumLamb of God new lineupLamb of God new musicLamb of God self-titledMark MortonRandy BlytheWillie Adler
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.