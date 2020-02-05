Ottawa woman, 41, charged with second degree murder in Cummings Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Major crime investigators have charged a 41-year-old Ottawa woman with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Saunders, whose body was found east of the downtown core two days ago.

Police confirmed they arrested Laura Dabene in Ottawa on Tuesday evening when they announced the charge against her Wednesday afternoon.

Dabene is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Officers discovered Saunders’ body on Monday afternoon in a residence in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, the police service said earlier this week.

Police first described the case as a suspicious death and later announced it had become a homicide investigation.

Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting

A police spokesperson wouldn’t confirm the accused woman’s connection to Saunders or any information about how the 45-year-old Ottawa resident was killed, because that information will be presented as evidence before the court.

Saunders’ homicide is Ottawa’s second this year. Last month, 18-year-old Manyok Akol was killed in a shooting at an Airbnb short-term rental located downtown.

The major crime unit urges anyone with information about the Cummings Avenue homicide to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, email mcm@ottawapolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.