Airbnb to announce additional security measures following fatal Toronto shooting

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 1:29 pm
WATCH LIVE: Airbnb will announce changes to security measures for its platform.

Airbnb is holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss additional platform security measures in light of a tragic shooting at a Toronto Airbnb that left three men dead last Friday.

According to police, three men were shot and killed at a condo building on Queens Wharf Road at Fort York Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street, on Jan. 31.

Acting Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman told reporters the victims were at the building attending a party at a unit that was rented out using Airbnb.

Coun. Joe Cressy spoke ahead of the press conference and argued that increased security measures are not what needs to be implemented.

“The City of Toronto has been very clear that we should not have these ghost hotels and non-primary residence suites out there; they should be delisted,” Cressy said. “No amount of voluntary measures being put in place to try to increase screening or other tools like that is going to get at the root of the problem.”

Chris Lehane, senior vice-president of global policy and communications at Airbnb, will be joined by Dr. Najma Ahmed, co-founder of the Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the changes.

 

