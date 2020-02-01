‘This was not the first time’: Renewed calls for action after 3 shot dead at Toronto Airbnb

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting at a Toronto Airbnb that left three men dead Friday night has led to renewed calls for action aimed at cracking down on the short-term rental units.

According to police, three men were shot and killed at a condo building on Queens Wharf Road at Fort York Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street. Officers were called there just after 10:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

A fourth victim was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds while a fifth person was treated for a cut, police said.

0:48 Witness says he heard ‘about six shots’ in fatal Toronto Airbnb shooting Witness says he heard ‘about six shots’ in fatal Toronto Airbnb shooting

Acting Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman told reporters the victims were at the building attending a party at a unit that was rented out using Airbnb.

Marsman said the shooting happened on the 32nd floor of the building, but he would not comment on whether or not the shooting happened inside the unit or in the hallway.

Story continues below advertisement

Police previously said victims were located on multiple floors of the building.

“We’re not looking for any suspects right now,” Marsman said, adding officers didn’t want to “prematurely” say whether it’s believed the suspect is one of the deceased, but said police are looking at that possibility.

The deceased have all been identified as men, with ages of 19, 20 and 22-years-old.

Marsman would not say if any of the victims were known to police.

1:27 Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders describes shooting at downtown condo Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders describes shooting at downtown condo

The shooting is one of several violent incidents at Airbnbs in the Toronto area over the past year, with another shooting incident being reported at an Airbnb in Toronto as recently as mid-December.

A Toronto man launched a lawsuit against Airbnb after being shot at a rental house on April 27, 2019 in Etobicoke. In York Region, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at an Airbnb rental that was being used to host a prom party.

City Councillor Joe Cressy spoke to reporters at the scene of the most recent shooting Saturday morning and called for action aimed at targeting so-called “ghost hotels” in the city.

“The City of Toronto, over the course of two years, developed very clear bylaws around Airbnbs and the rules state the following: that only people can use their primary residence as an Airbnb,” Cressy said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:41 Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders describes reaction after getting called about downtown condo shooting Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders describes reaction after getting called about downtown condo shooting

“Unfortunately, those rules are under an active appeal and so the City of Toronto [has] formally called on short-term property owners and companies like Airbnb to immediately de-list all of these multiple listings — what we call “ghost hotels”– because the incident we saw Friday night, this was not the first time we’ve seen this.”

It is not clear, however, if the Airbnb unit where the shooting occurred is someone’s primary residence.

Still, Cressy said action should be taken against owners who are buying units and solely using them for Airbnbs.

“What we see are people buying up three, four, five, ten units and using them as ghost hotels, often as party suites,” he said.

READ MORE: Another Toronto Airbnb party ends in gunshots prompting calls for action

“That’s not appropriate. It’s not safe and far too often it’s resulting in tragedies like these.”

Airbnb responded to the shooting in a statement to Global News.

“The safety of our community is our priority and we are urgently investigating this incident to understand if an Airbnb guest or host was involved,” the statement read in full.

Global News asked to speak about the incident with a spokesperson in further detail, but they did not respond to the request by the time of publication.

Airbnb has previously taken steps to crack down on unauthorized parties on rental units.

Following a shooting that left five people dead near San Francisco last year, the company’s CEO said they would “get rid of abusive host and guest conduct” through several measures, including additional guest screening and the threat of removal from the app when rowdy parties are reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Fairbnb, an advocacy group which calls for a crackdown on short-term rentals, released a statement Saturday saying, “Too many lives have been claimed in unsupervised ‘ghost hotels.'”

“Airbnb can show it takes the lives of guests and neighbours seriously by following Toronto’s regulations, de-listing ‘ghost hotels,’ and ending its support for hosts’ appeals,” spokesperson Thorben Wieditz said in a statement.

Friday night’s shooting came just days after GTA officials gathered in Toronto for a meeting aimed at finding solutions to combat gun violence in the region.

Investigators remained at the scene into the day Saturday. Global News

My statement on the murders at the Queens Wharf Road building. pic.twitter.com/BlrkYJj6mE — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Toronto mayor hosts gun violence summit for GTHA police and politicians Toronto mayor hosts gun violence summit for GTHA police and politicians