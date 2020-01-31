Menu

Crime

4 people seriously injured after shooting at downtown Toronto condo, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 11:00 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 11:05 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Four people have been seriously injured after a shooting at a downtown Toronto Friday night, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street, just after 10:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said four victims were found with gunshot wounds. They said the people were believed to be found inside the building.

As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

