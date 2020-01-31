4 people seriously injured after shooting at downtown Toronto condo, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been seriously injured after a shooting at a downtown Toronto Friday night, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street, just after 10:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said four victims were found with gunshot wounds. They said the people were believed to be found inside the building.

As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

Queens Wharf Rd and Fort York Blvd, 4 confirmed victims, injuries are serious. #GO219180 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2020

