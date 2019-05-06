Crime
May 6, 2019 12:05 pm

18-year-old victim of shooting at prom after-party in York Region identified

York Regional police have identified the victim of a shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stoufville on Friday.

Police said officers were called to a home, that was an Airbnb rental used to host the party, on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 around 4 a.m for reports of shots fired.

Officers located a man who was deceased. He was identified Monday as 18-year-old Rizwaan Abookbabar.

Police said they believe a couple hundred people were in attendance at the party when the shooting occurred, but had left the scene before officers arrived at the residence.

“It’s sad… It’s tragic for the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville,” said Richard Bartley, a councillor with the town Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

