Homicide investigating death at prom party in York Region
A A
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville that has left one person dead Friday morning.
Police were called to a home on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 around 4 a.m for reports of a shooting.
York Paramedics confirm one person was pronounced dead on scene.
There are no information on suspects at this time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.