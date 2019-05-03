Crime
Homicide investigating death at prom party in York Region

One person is dead after a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday morning.

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville that has left one person dead Friday morning.

Police were called to a home on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 around 4 a.m for reports of a shooting.

York Paramedics confirm one person was pronounced dead on scene.

There are no information on suspects at this time.

