Homicide investigating death at prom party in York Region

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a prom party in Whitchurch-Stouffville that has left one person dead Friday morning.

Police were called to a home on Bloomington Road near Highway 48 around 4 a.m for reports of a shooting.

York Paramedics confirm one person was pronounced dead on scene.

There are no information on suspects at this time.

We are in Stouffville area this morning where a person is dead at what was reportedly a prom after party. You can see the massive home up the hill with officers parked in the driveway. Still waiting for more details from @YRP @morningshowca pic.twitter.com/YRHd9w2WLY — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) May 3, 2019

Concerned parents are arriving to pick up their children from what they tell us was a prom party. There is one person dead after shooting according to Police. The woman on the phone tells us her son is OK. Police say all teens have been removed from the premises. @morningshowca pic.twitter.com/u0ChWxLWps — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) May 3, 2019