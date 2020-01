Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Police in Ottawa say “many injuries” have been reported after a shooting in the central part of the city.

They say they are responding to the incident on Gilmour Street.

In a tweet, police say a co-ordinated response is underway.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

More to come…

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

At the scene of what reports suggest may be a shooting at Bank an Gilmour. Roughly six to seven emergent vehicles pulled up around 7:30 AM. Very little confirmed details right now but stick with us #ottnews pic.twitter.com/82Pqt6dqHy — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) January 8, 2020

Confirmed shooting, many injuries reported. Vehicles departing the scene so far do not have sirens on. pic.twitter.com/5fbi8GZQtP — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) January 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement