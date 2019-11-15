Ottawa police investigating shooting on Meadowlands Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they are investigating a shooting at a Nepean home on Thursday evening.

According to police, the guns and gangs unit is heading up the investigation after officers attended the residence in the 1-100 block of Meadowlands Drive after receiving a call from the homeowner that a bullet hole was located inside the home.

Upon further investigation, officers say they also located a shell casing outside of the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested. Police say no more information will be released at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.