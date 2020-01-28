Menu

Crime

Toronto to host meeting Tuesday to address GTA gun violence

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 7:47 am
Bullet shells are identified by police at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot in the west end of Toronto on Thursday, Oct., 31, 2019.
Bullet shells are identified by police at the scene of a shooting in a parking lot in the west end of Toronto on Thursday, Oct., 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Mayors and police chiefs from the Greater Toronto Area will be coming to Toronto on Tuesday for a regional meeting on gun violence.

The event is set to get underway at 9 a.m. at Toronto City Hall and will see officials from Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering and Markham in attendance.

“We have a number of mayors coming, a number of regional chairs, because policing is a regional responsibility in places like Peel and Durham and York, and we have a number of the police chiefs coming,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said during an unrelated event on Saturday.

READ MORE: Firearms and suspected explosives seized as officers execute search warrant, Toronto police say

According to the Toronto Police Service Public Safety Data Portal, there were 290 people either killed or injured by shootings in the city in 2019, up 23 per cent from 2018.

The gun violence, however, has not been limited to Toronto. Shootings in municipalities around Toronto have prompted calls from officials in those areas for more resources to be provided to fight gun violence.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Joel Lightbound, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s minister of public safety, will also be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

READ MORE: Woman attacked at York University campus was both stabbed and shot, police say

“The idea is to sit down together with representatives of the federal and provincial governments … and to discuss what more we can do to both address the root causes of the gun violence and to reduce the gun violence itself,” Tory said.

“I’m very optimistic that getting everybody together like that in one room will at least produce a firmer resolve to do more things together, and that includes more community investment. It includes more advocacy on things like the bail laws, which are hurting us. So I think it will be a good opportunity for us to demonstrate our resolve and do some things that we are better to do together than trying to do each on our own.”

