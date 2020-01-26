Menu

Crime

Firearms and suspected explosives seized as officers execute search warrant, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 10:50 am
Updated January 26, 2020 10:54 am
Toronto police released photos allegedly showing weapons that were seized as a search warrant was executed Saturday.
Toronto police released photos allegedly showing weapons that were seized as a search warrant was executed Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say several firearms and suspected explosives were allegedly seized as they executed a search warrant Saturday evening.

In a news release, police said officers searched an address in the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West around 7:30 p.m.

The officers allegedly found firearms, ammunition, and possible explosive devices.

Police released a photo allegedly showing some of the firearms seized.

Police said two people have since been charged in connection with the seizures.

Officer said Oskar Berrios Juarez, 49, and Jennifer Neira, 35, both from Toronto, each face numerous charges, including ten counts of making or possessing an explosive, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, five counts of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

They were scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto police charge 17-year-old boy with 2nd-degree murder of mother
