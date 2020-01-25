1 man dead, 2 injured after Scarborough shooting: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead and another is in serious condition after a triple shooting in a Scarborough plaza Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Markham and Kingston roads a little after 9 p.m.

A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest died at the scene, while another who was shot in the head was transported to hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

Paramedics were treating a woman with a minor hand injury at the scene, possibly from a bullet ricochet.

Officials can’t confirm if the shooting was targeted and are not able to provide a suspect description at this time.

Witnesses at the scene told police two men fled the area on foot. The K-9 unit is assisting officers with the search.

Police responded to a triple shooting in Scarborough that left one man dead. Andrew Collins / Global News

