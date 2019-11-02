Menu

World

Airbnb to ban ‘party houses’ in wake of deadly California shooting, CEO says

By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2019 2:44 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 3:28 pm
FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Airbnb Inc. says it’s banning “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a series of tweets Saturday that the San Francisco-based company is stepping up efforts to “combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.”

Chesky says Airbnb is expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations and forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

The company will remove guests who fail to comply, Chesky said.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting Thursday night in the San Francisco suburb.

READ MORE: No arrests made after fatal shooting at Halloween party in California

“What happened on Thursday night in Orinda was horrible. I feel for the families and neighbours impacted by this tragedy. We are working to support them,” Chesky said in a tweet.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it so her asthmatic family members could escape wildfire smoke. More than 100 people had gathered for the party, police said.

House parties have long been an issue for Airbnb.

In 2018, Airbnb permanently banned a man who crammed more than 250 people into an Airbnb rental in Seven Hills, Ohio, for an unauthorized New Year’s party while his host hid in a bedroom.

And in July, two people were killed during a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
