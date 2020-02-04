Ottawa police open suspicious death probe after body found east of downtown

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service‘s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death after officers discovered a body east of the city’s downtown core on Monday afternoon.

Police tweeted Monday night that the body was found in a residence in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, located just east of St. Laurent Boulevard and north of Ogilvie Road.

Police were called to the area at 2:20 p.m., police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said Tuesday morning,

Gagnon said no further details are available at this time.

