Ottawa police open suspicious death probe after body found east of downtown

The Ottawa Police Service‘s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death after officers discovered a body east of the city’s downtown core on Monday afternoon.
Police tweeted Monday night that the body was found in a residence in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, located just east of St. Laurent Boulevard and north of Ogilvie Road.
Police were called to the area at 2:20 p.m., police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said Tuesday morning,
Gagnon said no further details are available at this time.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS