Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

New online tool connects Barrie residents with volunteer snow-shovellers

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 4:21 pm
The Heart and Stoke Foundation has tips on how to shovel safe this winter.
Officials say the city received three submissions, and on Dec. 16, awarded the request for proposal to Snow Angels Canada. File / Global News

A new online tool is connecting Barrie residents in need of snow removal assistance with volunteers.

Snow Angels Canada is an online platform that allows residents who require assistance with shovelling snow to post a request for services. Volunteers in the area can then reach out to help.

The city doesn’t own or operate the platform, but officials say city staff have worked with the company to customize it for Barrie residents.

READ MORE: Barrie council approves removal of ‘Well Played,’ ‘Well Connected’ signs

On Sept. 30, the City of Barrie issued a request for proposal that asked the business community to come up with creative solutions for winter snow removal for people who are not able to clear it themselves.

Officials say the city received three submissions, and on Dec. 16, awarded the request for proposal to Snow Angels Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
“Typically, when the city issues an RFP [request for proposal], we have a solution in mind and clearly state the type of service we are looking for,” Sonya Favretto, the city’s innovation project manager, said in a statement.

“We hope this tool will facilitate more neighbourhood connections.”

The request for proposal was done as part of the Municipal Innovation Exchange, which is a partnership with the cities of Barrie, Guelph and London and is supported by the MaRs Discovery District.

Barrie city councillor calls out for people to make ‘get well’ addiction cards
Barrie city councillor calls out for people to make ‘get well’ addiction cards
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsCity Of BarrieWinter in BarrieBarrie snowMaRS Discovery DistrictBarrie snow shovellingMunicipal Innovation ExchangeSnow Angels Canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.