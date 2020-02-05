New online tool connects Barrie residents with volunteer snow-shovellers

Send this page to someone via email

A new online tool is connecting Barrie residents in need of snow removal assistance with volunteers.

Snow Angels Canada is an online platform that allows residents who require assistance with shovelling snow to post a request for services. Volunteers in the area can then reach out to help.

The city doesn’t own or operate the platform, but officials say city staff have worked with the company to customize it for Barrie residents.

On Sept. 30, the City of Barrie issued a request for proposal that asked the business community to come up with creative solutions for winter snow removal for people who are not able to clear it themselves.

Officials say the city received three submissions, and on Dec. 16, awarded the request for proposal to Snow Angels Canada.

“Typically, when the city issues an RFP [request for proposal], we have a solution in mind and clearly state the type of service we are looking for,” Sonya Favretto, the city’s innovation project manager, said in a statement.

“We hope this tool will facilitate more neighbourhood connections.”

The request for proposal was done as part of the Municipal Innovation Exchange, which is a partnership with the cities of Barrie, Guelph and London and is supported by the MaRs Discovery District.

