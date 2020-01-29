Barrie council approves removal of ‘Well Played,’ ‘Well Connected’ signs

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Barrie city council approved the removal of the “Well Played” and “Well Connected” signage from the city’s north and south gateways.

The cost will amount to as much as $2,000 and will be funded through the council strategic priorities reserve.

The signs were initially installed in May 2018 and garnered mixed reviews from residents.

READ MORE: Barrie gets a fresh look with new city signs

The “Well Played” sign, located north on Highway 400, referenced what the city called the “outstanding quality of life and opportunities that Barrie provides.”

The “Well Connected” sign, located south on Highway 400, referred to Barrie’s geographic location and its proximity to Toronto and Muskoka. At the time it was installed, the city said the sign also represented the connections that Barrie has to family, neighbourhoods, nature, people, businesses and history.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Hannah Jackson