Crime

Girls charged in downtown Saskatoon assaults and robberies

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 11:14 am
Updated February 3, 2020 11:47 am
Police have charged two girls in two assaults and robberies in downtown Saskatoon.
Police have charged two girls in two assaults and robberies in downtown Saskatoon. File / Global News

Two girls are facing charges after two robberies and assaults in the downtown core, Saskatoon police said.

Police said they were first called to a restaurant in the 400 block of 22nd Street East on Saturday evening for a report that a large group of teens were causing a disturbance.

Three women told officers they were assaulted and robbed. Two women received minor injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police said they received a second report of another assault and robbery involving a large group of youth, this time in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North.

A man said he was approached by the youth, who stole his cellphone after demanding money and punching him repeatedly, police reported.

Officers said they located several youth and charged two girls, 12 and 14, with assault and robbery in the first incident.

The 14-year-old is facing assault and robbery charges in the second incident.

A third youth, a 14-year-old boy, is charged with breaching court conditions.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceAssaultRobberySaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon RobberySaskatoon Assault22nd Street East3rd Avenue North22nd Street East Saskatoon3rd Avenue North Saskatoon
