Canada

Saskatoon police Taser disruptive man in St. Paul’s Hospital waiting room

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:25 am
Saskatoon police have used their Tasers eight times since they were reintroduced to the force a year ago.
Saskatoon police said they had to Taser a man creating a disturbance in a waiting room at St. Paul’s Hospital. File / Global News

Saskatoon police said officers had to Taser a man at St. Paul’s Hospital during a disturbance investigation.

Officers were at the hospital Sunday afternoon on an unrelated matter when they received word of a disturbance in the waiting room, police said.

A man near other patients acting in a disruptive manner consistent with drug use, and was covered in blood, according to the officers.

Police said the officers tried to de-escalate and help the man, but he became combative and aggressive resulting in one officer using the Taser.

Further investigation found the 47-year-old man had a stab wound to his forearm and was admitted to hospital for treatment of his injury, police said.

Saskatoon Police Service said the use of the conducted energy weapon will be reviewed in accordance with policy.

