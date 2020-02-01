Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Drug Unit execute three search warrants overnight

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 11:27 am
.
. Files / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Drug Unit and Tactical Unit searched three properties on Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a statement from police.

Teams searched locations in the 400 block of Hunter Road in the Stonebridge neighbourhood, the 400 block of Fairmont Drive in Fairhaven and the 200 block of Kloppenberg Way in Evergreen.

READ MORE: Man ‘punched and slashed’ by 4 suspects: Saskatoon police

The statement did not say if the police made any arrests or seized any drugs or if the searches were connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Saskatoon Police Saskatoon Search Warrant Stonebridge Evergreen Fairhaven Drug unit Tactical Team
