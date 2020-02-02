This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 2, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at violence in the sex worker industry, how to protect yourself against romance scams when online dating, and finally, we say a bittersweet goodbye to our very own Elysia Bryan-Baynes.

8:08 Focus Montreal: Violence against sex workers Focus Montreal: Violence against sex workers

Advocacy group speaks on murder of Quebec City sex worker

A parolee is being accused of killing a woman in Quebec City. The suspect had recently served 15 years in prison for murdering his spouse in 2004. The parole board extended his day parole and he was allowed to meet women for the purpose of meeting his “sexual needs”. His victim this time was a young sex worker. Elysia Bryan-Baynes spoke to the head of Stella — a sex worker advocacy group — about their call to protect sex workers by changing public policy.

6:42 Focus Montreal: How to protect yourself against romance scams Focus Montreal: How to protect yourself against romance scams

How to protect yourself against romance scams

Are you using a dating app to find love ahead of Valentine’s day? Well, if you are, you should be wary of scammers. Con artists can try to catfish those eager to make a connection and falling for a scam may not just break your heart, it could land you — the victim — in legal trouble. Elysia Bryan-Baynes spoke to dating app Say Allo founder Zachary Lewis about what to be wary for as you surf for a soulmate. Watch above.

Story continues below advertisement

6:02 Focus Montreal: Saying goodbye to Elysia Bryan-Baynes Focus Montreal: Saying goodbye to Elysia Bryan-Baynes

Saying Goodbye to Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes

Global News Montreal said goodbye to a familiar face this week. Andrea Howick speaks to anchor Elysia Bryan-Baynes about her history-making career as she looks back at her time with Global before heading off into retirement. Watch above.

READ MORE: Global News celebrates career of retiring news anchor: Elysia Bryan-Baynes

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.