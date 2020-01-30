Shots ring out on Mississauga street for 2nd consecutive night: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Almost 24 hours after Peel police say officers responded to a drive-by shooting in Mississauga, police received another call reporting shots fired in the area on Thursday morning.

Police say they located shell casings near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers say two suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle and shooting at the intended targets.

Police describe the vehicle in which the suspects reportedly fled as a four-door, dark-coloured Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported, and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

On Wednesday, emergency crews found evidence of gunfire in the same area just after 1 a.m.

No one was injured, and no suspect description was released.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Toronto police charge 17-year-old boy with 2nd-degree murder of mother Toronto police charge 17-year-old boy with 2nd-degree murder of mother