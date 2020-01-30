Shots ring out on Mississauga street for 2nd consecutive night: Peel police

Almost 24 hours after Peel police say officers responded to a drive-by shooting in Mississauga, police received another call reporting shots fired in the area on Thursday morning.
Police say they located shell casings near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Officers say two suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle and shooting at the intended targets.
Police describe the vehicle in which the suspects reportedly fled as a four-door, dark-coloured Honda Accord.
No injuries were reported, and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
On Wednesday, emergency crews found evidence of gunfire in the same area just after 1 a.m.
No one was injured, and no suspect description was released.
