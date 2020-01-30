Menu

Crime

Shots ring out on Mississauga street for 2nd consecutive night: Peel police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 7:35 am
Peel police are investigating a second reported shooting on the same Mississauga street within 24 hours.
Peel police are investigating a second reported shooting on the same Mississauga street within 24 hours. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Almost 24 hours after Peel police say officers responded to a drive-by shooting in Mississauga, police received another call reporting shots fired in the area on Thursday morning.

Police say they located shell casings near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers say two suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle and shooting at the intended targets.

READ MORE: 4 people, including 3 youths, charged in York Region robbery investigation

Police describe the vehicle in which the suspects reportedly fled as a four-door, dark-coloured Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported, and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

On Wednesday, emergency crews found evidence of gunfire in the same area just after 1 a.m.

No one was injured, and no suspect description was released.

