4 people, including 3 youths, charged in York Region robbery investigation

York Regional Police say they have charged four people in relation to an ongoing investigation into bank and mobile phone store robberies.

Investigators said a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped with help from Toronto police on Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. in the Royal York Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Toronto police said the vehicle was wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred in the Peel Region.

They said York police made them aware that they had officers in the area investigating the suspect vehicle in relation to their ongoing robbery investigation.

“We did locate the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit resulted,” said Insp. Jim Gotell, Toronto Police Service. “The pursuit lasted a couple minutes and ended when the vehicle became involved in an accident with a police car.”

He said the accident was minor in nature.

Police said one suspect was immediately arrested and three suspects fled on foot.

Officers said they located and arrested a second suspect shortly after and a perimeter was set up for the two outstanding suspects who were located later that night.

York Regional Police have now charged three 17-year-old males and one 18-year-old man with a number of charges including robbery and fleeing from police.