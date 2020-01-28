Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP looking for man wanted for first-degree murder; may be in Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 5:55 pm
Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, is wanted by RCMP for charges of first-degree murder. .
Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, is wanted by RCMP for charges of first-degree murder. . RCMP

RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on charges of first-degree murder and said that he could be in the Edmonton area.

Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, is wanted in connection to a Jan. 3 homicide in Wetaskiwin, where a 34-year-old man was found dead by RCMP.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide of 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin

RCMP previously issued warrants for Applegarth on Jan. 6, for unrelated charges. Since then, an investigation by the major crimes unit has led to the additional first-degree murder charges.

Police said he could be in the Edmonton, Maskwacis, or Westaskiwin areas.

Applegarth is described as being 5’11”, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 181 pounds, and wears glasses.

He is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP investigation finds human remains in burned down Wetaskiwin motel

Anyone with information about Applegarth should contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or can report anonymously online to Crime Stoppers. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPWetaskiwinWetaskiwin crimeedmonton murder warrantalberta rcmp murderrcmp wantedryan applegarthryan jake applegarth
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.