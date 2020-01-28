RCMP looking for man wanted for first-degree murder; may be in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on charges of first-degree murder and said that he could be in the Edmonton area.

Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, is wanted in connection to a Jan. 3 homicide in Wetaskiwin, where a 34-year-old man was found dead by RCMP.

RCMP previously issued warrants for Applegarth on Jan. 6, for unrelated charges. Since then, an investigation by the major crimes unit has led to the additional first-degree murder charges.

Police said he could be in the Edmonton, Maskwacis, or Westaskiwin areas.

Applegarth is described as being 5’11”, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 181 pounds, and wears glasses.

He is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Applegarth should contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or can report anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.