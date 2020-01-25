RCMP investigation finds human remains in burned down Wetaskiwin motel

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the cause of a fire at Manny’s Motel in Wetaskiwin, Alta., has led to the discovery of human remains, according to police.

A fire destroyed the building on Jan. 14., RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

Several people had to be evacuated from their homes when officers passing by the building noticed smoke pouring out of it.

The building is used as low-income housing and a shelter.

RCMP said the investigation into the cause of the blaze was hindered by the extreme cold.

“By Jan. 20, crews had managed to thaw enough ice to begin an examination of the scene, which has lasted several days,” RCMP said. Tweet This

The remains were discovered on Jan. 23. That same day, fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has since been called in to assist with the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Jan. 24 but the identity of the victim and cause of death were not confirmed. Police said more testing will be done.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 780-312-7267. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.