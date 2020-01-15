Fire crews battle blaze at Wetaskiwin apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A number of people have been forced out of their homes after an overnight fire at a building in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP were passing by Manny’s Motel just off 40 Avenue in Wetaskiwin at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when they saw smoke coming from the building, which is used as low-income housing and a shelter, according to RCMP.

Officers went inside to evacuate the building and help ensure everyone got out safely. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Wetaskiwin and Millet responded to the fire, but RCMP said flames quickly consumed the building.

Fire crews remained on scene late Wednesday morning. There is no word yet on what might have started the blaze.

RCMP did not know how many people were displaced by the fire or where they would go to seek shelter. The building is the city’s only day shelter.

Officers said many residents were living there on monthly contracts.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said 40 Avenue was blocked from 53 Street to 54A Street. Drivers were asked to find another way through the area.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 780-312-7267. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

