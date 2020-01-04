RCMP investigating homicide of 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate after a 34-year-old man was found dead Friday night in Wetaskiwin.

RCMP were called to a residence in the city around 10:00 p.m. to investigate a report of a body being found.

The victim was confirmed dead by officers when they arrived.

Investigators were able to determine is was a homicide, but details on injuries or weapons would not be released to the public, RCMP said Saturday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

