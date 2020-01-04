Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating homicide of 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 3:57 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car.
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate after a 34-year-old man was found dead Friday night in Wetaskiwin.

RCMP were called to a residence in the city around 10:00 p.m. to investigate a report of a body being found.

The victim was confirmed dead by officers when they arrived.

READ MORE: Body found in burnt-out vehicle near Wetaskiwin triggers suspicious death investigation

Investigators were able to determine is was a homicide, but details on injuries or weapons would not be released to the public, RCMP said Saturday.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeRCMP Major Crimes UnitAlberta HomicideAlberta murderWetaskiwin crimeWetaskiwin suspicious deathwestaskiwin homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.