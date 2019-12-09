Body found in burnt-out vehicle near Wetaskiwin triggers suspicious death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a burnt-out vehicle last Thursday.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, to a previous complaint of an abandoned vehicle near Coal Lake, which is just east of town.

Officers arrived to find human remains inside the vehicle and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called into investigate.

The identity and gender of the person has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

No other details were released.

Wetaskiwin is about 60 kilometres south of Edmonton.

