History of the ’90s podcast: The Menendez Brothers

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora takes a second look at the murder trials of Erik and Lyle Menendez and asks the question: if the brothers stood trial today, would there be a different outcome in light of our current understanding of sexual abuse and family violence?

On Aug. 20, 1989, Jose and Kitty Menendez were brutally murdered inside the home of their Beverly Hills Mansion. The scene was so gruesome that early speculation focused on the possibility of a mob hit. But soon the focus shifted to the couple’s handsome young sons.

Lyle and Eric Menendez were eventually arrested for the murders and their sensational televised trial kicked off an era of high-profile criminal trials that captured the public’s imagination through the ‘90s.

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, it was the Menendez case that cleared the way for the trial of the century, the O.J. trial, and foreshadowed our fascination with true crime docuseries and reality TV.

0:30 Trailer: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

You’ll hear from Robert Rand, a journalist and author who has been working on the Menendez story for 30 years and recently uncovered incredible new evidence regarding the brothers’ allegations of sexual abuse by their father.

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Inside Story of an American Tragedy.

www.menedezmurders.com

Twitter: @Menendezrand

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement