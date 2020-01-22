Menu

Entertainment

Brett Kissel tells ‘The Morning Show’ he never thought he’d ‘blow up in this way’

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 12:47 pm
Brett Kissel performs ‘Drink About Me’
WATCH: Canadian country music star Brett Kissel stopped by ‘The Morning Show’ to chat about his chart-topping music.

If you’re a fan of country, you’ve probably heard of Canadian crooner Brett Kissel.

The two-time Juno and six-time Canadian Country Music Association award winner has been nabbing wins for nearly two decades now, but that hasn’t dulled his appreciation for the support.

His eighth studio album Now or Never has only been out for less than a month, but its single Drink About Me (released Sept. 7, 2019) has topped charts in Canada and the United States, becoming one of the fastest-rising country songs in North America.

“I felt that [the song] was special but you never know what a song will achieve,” he told The Morning Show in an interview on Wednesday.

“I’m very thankful for it, but when we left the studio we had a good feeling that we had something really, really good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kissel, 29, grew up in Flat Lake, Alta., but relocated his family — including wife, Cecilia, daughters, Mila and Aria, and son, Leo — to the heart of country music in Nashville, Tenn.

“Nashville is the mecca for all things country music, so that’s why my wife and I moved there and we got our little kids there,” he said.

“We love living in music city … But I grew up on a farm in northeastern Alberta so when you dream big… It’s hard to think that it would blow up in this way.”

Kissel is currently on tour and has upcoming stops in Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

