Celebrity Pawcast: Country singer Brett Kissel stars in 1st episode of pets podcast

Dogs are celebrities’ best friends, too.

Curiouscast‘s latest addition, Celebrity Pawcast, promises to turn “ruff” days around starting Tuesday, diving deep into the lives of famous four-legged friends with the help of country music personality Chris Scheetz.

On the show, big names from the worlds of sports, music, television and more all have one thing in common on display: love for their canine companions.

Episode 1 debuts with Juno award-winning country musician Brett Kissel opening up about his childhood with dogs, what life is like on the road and, of course, his beloved wiener dog, Charlie.

Later on, trainer Colleen McCarvill of Diamond in the Ruff Inc. will give pet owners tips on training their furry friends with positive reinforcement.

“I’ve been talking to celebrities ‘furever’ and I’ve never heard as much passion as when they talk about their animals,” Scheetz said. “Celebrity Pawcast gives me a platform to ask about the one thing that they don’t often get questions on: their fur babies.”

Fans of the star-studded series will hear from the likes of ET Canada‘s Cheryl Hickey, Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell and his famous sidekick, Storm the Weather Dog, country star Paul Brandt and Edmonton Eskimo Sean Whyte.

New episodes of Celebrity Pawcast will be released every two weeks.

You can download and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

