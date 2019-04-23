Family Matters podcast: Memories of pain impacted by parents

View link »

You can’t be in the operating room with them but you do play an important role in your child’s surgical experience.

A team of researchers at the University of Calgary found parental anxiety around surgery can have a long-lasting impact on how your child remembers the pain.

“Parents who were more anxious in general had children who remembered the surgery as worse than it was,” said Dr. Melanie Noel, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Calgary.

Noel is behind the study and joins us on the Family Matters podcast to share the findings of the study. She also provides advice for parents preparing their kids for a procedure.

