Politics

Vancouver short-term rentals to soon include properties rented less than 90 days

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Some people who invested in short-term rentals in B.C. say they've taken a big financial hit since new provincial regulations came into effect last month. They have now been given their day in court, pushing back against the government's move to free up permanent housing for the growing population. Richard Zussman has the story – Jun 17, 2024
The City of Vancouver approved updates to its short-term rental policy, aligning it with the B.C. government’s Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act.

Following a public hearing on Tuesday night, the definition of a short-term rental in Vancouver will change from less than 30 days to less than 90 days.

“Long-term rental licence holders who are currently renting their property for periods between 30 to 90 days will need to either apply for a short-term rental licence, provided they meet all requirements, or extend their rental terms to more than 90 days and continue to operate using their long-term rental licence,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The changes are expected to be enacted on Oct. 8.

“To strengthen enforcement, the city will also be requesting that the province amend the Vancouver Charter to allow municipal tickets to be served by registered or electronic mail,” the City of Vancouver said.

To operate a short-term rental such as an Airbnb or Vrbo in Vancouver, the property must be:

  • An entire home or room within a home that is rented for less than 90 days.
  • A principal residence – vacant units, including secondary units or laneway homes, cannot be rented out as a short-term rental.
  • Licensed to the person who resides in the property.

In early 2025, all short-term rental operators must enrol in the provincial registry.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

