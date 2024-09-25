Vancouver short-term rentals to soon include properties rented less than 90 days

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver approved updates to its short-term rental policy, aligning it with the B.C. government’s Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act.

Following a public hearing on Tuesday night, the definition of a short-term rental in Vancouver will change from less than 30 days to less than 90 days.

“Long-term rental licence holders who are currently renting their property for periods between 30 to 90 days will need to either apply for a short-term rental licence, provided they meet all requirements, or extend their rental terms to more than 90 days and continue to operate using their long-term rental licence,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The changes are expected to be enacted on Oct. 8.

2:08 New B.C. short-term rental rules go into effect

“To strengthen enforcement, the city will also be requesting that the province amend the Vancouver Charter to allow municipal tickets to be served by registered or electronic mail,” the City of Vancouver said.

Story continues below advertisement

To operate a short-term rental such as an Airbnb or Vrbo in Vancouver, the property must be:

An entire home or room within a home that is rented for less than 90 days.

A principal residence – vacant units, including secondary units or laneway homes, cannot be rented out as a short-term rental.

Licensed to the person who resides in the property.

In early 2025, all short-term rental operators must enrol in the provincial registry.