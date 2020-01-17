Bissell Centre in ‘dire need’ of clothing donations during Edmonton cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton organization that supports those struggling with poverty made a public plea for donations to help those most at risk during this extreme cold snap.

On Thursday, the Bissell Centre sent out a message on Twitter asking for donations. The group said it was in “dire need” of: winter boots, snow pants, long underwear and leggings.

“Knowing that we’re not going to be able to send people out with the materials they need to survive in this weather, it’s really, really heartbreaking,” Scarlet Bjornson said.

“Every day, when we see participants that we know are sleeping outside, when we see them come inside the next day, it’s just such a relief that they’ve actually made it.”

Here is a list of drop off locations. 10527 96 street – Weekdays – 8:30 to 4:00pm

8818 118 avenue – Mon to Sat – 10:00 to 6:00pm

5120 122nd street – Mon to Sat – 9:00 to 4:00pm Thank you for your support! Let's do what we can to keep each other warm! — Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) January 16, 2020

By the end of the day Thursday, the centre’s community closet — where clients can pick up clothing — was down to just four pairs of winter boots.

“The need is great,” Bjornson said. “These are left-threatening temperatures.” Tweet This

“This cold is different for people who have homes. We know we’ll be out for a minute and then back inside. But when you don’t have a home to go to, this cold really feels never ending. It feels very permanent.”

“We have set hours for our community closet but when it’s this cold, we do open it up because our participants are in dangerous situations,” Bjornson said. “We want to make sure they keep their fingers and toes intact.”

Much of Alberta was plunged into a deep freeze on Sunday. An extreme cold weather warning was issued by Environment Canada and has remained in place for most of the province, including Edmonton, since Sunday. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise starting Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after the first message, the Bissell Centre posted an update: 90 blankets had been donated by a local company.

“We’re asking for snow pants, winter boots, thermal underwear, leggings, anything wool — anything that will keep you warm. If it keeps you warm, it’ll keep our participants warm.”

